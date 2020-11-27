CHP, San Diego Police Pursue Motorcyclist

Police chased a motorcyclist Friday after the person refused to yield to a traffic stop in Pacific Beach.
Shortly before 11 a.m. the California Highway Patrol asked police for help in apprehending the motorcyclist, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The pursuit ended at 11:06 a.m. at 4900 Pacifica Drive in San Diego, according to police. No further information was immediately available.
–City News Service
