Power Outage Leaves Parts of South County in the Dark

A power outage was affecting 253 South County customers Thursday afternoon, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

The utility is looking into the cause of the outage that has left parts of Nestor, Otay Mesa and San Ysidro in the dark on Thanksgiving Day.

The outage was first reported at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. SDG&E estimates power to be restored to the communities by 8 p.m.

The outage apparently is not one of the potential shutoffs SDG&E warned the public about Wednesday due to forecasted Santa Ana winds. In response to a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service, SDG&E informed about a dozen mostly rural communities in the county that it may have to turn off power in order to reduce wildfire risk beginning early Friday morning.

— Staff report

