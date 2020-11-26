Police Probe Shooting Death of Man Whose Body Was Found in Pt. Loma Heights

San Diego Police cruiser
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of an unidentified man whose body was found in a vehicle that struck a wall in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood, police said Thursday.

The man had been hit once and was slumped behind the wheel of a grey Acura in the 3600 block of Midway Drive, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics responded after 6 p.m. on Wednesday and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Dobbs said.

According to police, the victim was between 18 and 25 years old, and may have been Hispanic.

Police believe another man may have been with the victim, and was last seen walking away from the car after it hit the wall on an access road behind businesses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

