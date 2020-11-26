Pedestrian in His 20s Struck and Killed by Vehicle in El Cajon

Share This Article:

A pedestrian in his 20s was struck and killed by a vehicle in El Cajon on Wednesday evening.

A vehicle traveling westbound on Chase Avenue approaching Estes Street struck the man about 8:40 p.m., according to Lt. Jeremiah Larson of the El Cajon Police Department. It was unclear if the man was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The man sustained “significant injuries to the head” and was pronounced dead at the scene, Larson said.

Alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call police at 619-579-331

— City News Service

