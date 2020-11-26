Man Found Dead Inside Vehicle in San Diego

Share This Article:

Officers found a 44-year-old man dead inside a vehicle in the Alta Vista community of San Diego, police said Thursday.

Officers found the fatally wounded victim about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Varney and Theodore drives, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

After police received multiple calls of gunshots heard in the area, officers reported finding the victim slumped over in the vehicle suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs.

“It appears the victim was in the area talking to an acquaintance when another vehicle pulled up near the victim. The suspect got out of his vehicle and fired several rounds at the victim,” Dobbs said. “The suspect then got back into this vehicle and drove away.”

The suspect was wearing dark clothing and seen driving westbound on Varney in a white four-door vehicle, he said.

The San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Updated at 1:15 a.m. Nov. 26, 2020

— City News Service

