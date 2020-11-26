Convenience Store in La Jolla Robbed by Armed Suspect

Share This Article:

An armed suspect robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in La Jolla of an undetermined amount of money Thursday morning and was being sought by authorities.

The man walked into the store at 6953 La Jolla Blvd. at 4:40 a.m., threatened an employee with a gun and demanded money from the cash register, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The employee gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash and the suspect ran from the store eastbound on Westbourne Street, police said.

The suspect was described as white man in his 30s, wearing a red jacket, red shorts, a black bandana and black mask with a large tattoo under his eye, Martinez said.

No injuries were reported.

–City News Service

