3 Small Brush Fires Break Out in Rolando, Prompting Helicopter Response

Three small brush fires in the Rolando neighborhood of San Diego burned more than an acre Thursday.
Crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to an area on College Avenue south of University Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Two helicopters were also deployed to drop water on the fires, according to the department.
The north and south ends of one fire were contained around 1:15 p.m., the department announced on its Twitter feed.
There was no structural damage, and it was unclear what started the brush fires.
— City News Service
