Suspect at Large After Man Stabbed Outside Convenience Store in Oceanside

Oceanside Police investigate stabbing
Oceanside Police investigate the stabbing. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Police Wednesday were searching for an assailant who stabbed a man in the back outside an Oceanside market.

The stabbing was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday outside El Torito Market on the corner of Bush and San Diego streets, according to Oceanside Police.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Sgt. Ryan Davis said.

The victim was accompanied by two people when he was attacked by a man and stabbed several times in the back, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

— City News Service

