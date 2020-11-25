Suspect at Large After Man Stabbed Outside Convenience Store in Oceanside

Share This Article:

Police Wednesday were searching for an assailant who stabbed a man in the back outside an Oceanside market.

The stabbing was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday outside El Torito Market on the corner of Bush and San Diego streets, according to Oceanside Police.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Sgt. Ryan Davis said.

The victim was accompanied by two people when he was attacked by a man and stabbed several times in the back, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

— City News Service

