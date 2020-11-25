Pedestrian Stuck, Killed on Interstate 805 in Chollas View

Share This Article:

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening on northbound Interstate 805 in the Chollas View neighborhood of San Diego.

The crash was reported between Market Street and Imperial Avenue about 9:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of what led up to the accident were not immediately available.

All lanes of the northbound Interstate 805 at Imperial Avenue were stopped until further notice.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

— City News Service

