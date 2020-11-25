Crash on I-5 in San Ysidro Traps Driver, Injures SDPD Officer

Share This Article:

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro late Wednesday afternoon left one seriously injured person trapped in the wreckage and a San Diego police officer with minor injuries.

The 4:20 p.m. crash happened at southbound Interstate 5, south of state Route 905.

A California Highway Patrol incident log stated that one driver was trapped in a vehicle and footage from the scene showed firefighters working to free the motorist.

San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said an SDPD officer involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

The collision resulted in the shutdown of the right three lanes until about 5:45 p.m., according to Caltrans.

— City News Service

