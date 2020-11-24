Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian in Logan Heights

A San Diego Police cruiser. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Police Tuesday morning were searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian near a Logan Heights intersection.

The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 25th Street and Imperial Avenue, east of Interstate 5 and south of state Route 94, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

A man, whose age was not immediately available, was walking westbound in the left-turn lane of Imperial Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on Imperial, Buttle said. The driver of the suspect vehicle, described as a silver or gray two-door sedan, fled the scene without stopping.

No description of the driver was immediately available.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the officer said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

— City News Service

