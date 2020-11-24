Driver Jailed in La Jolla Crash That Killed Two Passengers

Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A man who allegedly crashed a car off a La Jolla street while intoxicated last weekend, killing his two passengers, was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Peter John Meno, 26, lost control of the Nissan Altima he was driving while speeding to the south in the 7500 block of Girard Avenue about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police. The sedan jumped a curb and struck a palm tree before coming to rest in the street.

Pronounced dead at the scene of the crash were 22-year-old Jaden Rowley of Oceanside and Matthew Cate Jr., 19, of Vista, the county Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

Meno was treated at a hospital for minor injuries before being booked into San Diego Central Jail. He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Dec. 4.

— City News Service

