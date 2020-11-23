Motorcyclist Killed in Fiery Crash on I-805 in Serra Mesa

A motorcyclist was killed early Monday evening in a fiery crash on Interstate 805 in Serra Mesa.
The fatal accident occurred on the northbound side of the freeway near Kearny Villa Road shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The wreck left the victim’s two-wheeler in flames on the roadway, CHP said.
The crash forced a closure of the two left-hand northbound lanes of the interstate, the CHP reported.
— City News Service
