Motorcyclist Killed in Fiery Crash on I-805 in Serra Mesa

CHP cruiser
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorcyclist was killed early Monday evening in a fiery crash on Interstate 805 in Serra Mesa.

The fatal accident occurred on the northbound side of the freeway near Kearny Villa Road shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck left the victim’s two-wheeler in flames on the roadway, CHP said.

The crash forced a closure of the two left-hand northbound lanes of the interstate, the CHP reported.

— City News Service

