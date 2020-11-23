Share This Article:

A motorcyclist was killed early Monday evening in a fiery crash on Interstate 805 in Serra Mesa.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The fatal accident occurred on the northbound side of the freeway near Kearny Villa Road shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck left the victim’s two-wheeler in flames on the roadway, CHP said.

The crash forced a closure of the two left-hand northbound lanes of the interstate, the CHP reported.

— City News Service

Motorcyclist Killed in Fiery Crash on I-805 in Serra Mesa was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: