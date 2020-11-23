Driver Opens Fire on White Nissan SUV in Lincoln Park — Reasons a Mystery

A possibly gang-related vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in a Lincoln Park-area neighborhood left a motorist wounded Monday, authorities reported.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The 31-year-old driver was heading south in the 500 block of South 47th Street about 3 a.m. when a man behind the wheel of a white Nissan SUV opened fire on him with a handgun for unknown reasons, according to San Diego police.
Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of bullet wounds that were not thought to be life-threatening, said Officer Dino Delimitros.
The victim told police the assailant appeared to be in his 30s, had a mustache, and was wearing a gray shirt and a black hat.
Gang detectives were called in to investigate the crime, Delimitros said.
— City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: