Woman Shot in Foot During Argument in Valencia Park

A woman was shot when a verbal argument turned physical in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Palin Street, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

“During the argument it turned physical with pushing,” Heims said. “There were gunshots and a 35-year-old female was shot in the foot.”

The woman was driven to a hospital with a wound not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

There was no suspect description, Heims said.

— City News Service

