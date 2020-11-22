Share This Article:

A suspected DUI driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a palm tree on Girard Avenue Sunday, killing two passengers, police said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash happened at 3:16 a.m. when the driver of a Nissan Altima was speeding westbound on 1000 Torrey Pines Road, said Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.

The 26-year-old man driving the Altima made a left turn onto 7500 Girard Ave. before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a palm tree, the officer said.

Two male passengers, ages 19 and 21, received major injuries and died at the scene, Delimitros said.

The injured driver was taken to a hospital and will be held on suspicion of driving under the influence, the officer said.

— City News Service

Two Passengers, 19 and 21, Killed in High-Speed DUI Crash in La Jolla was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: