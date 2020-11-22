Ducati Rider Hurt After Crashing into Turning Pickup on El Cajon Boulevard

Share This Article:

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with several broken bones after crashing into a pickup truck that turned in front of him in the El Cerrito area of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

It was reported at 7:16 p.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of El Cajon Boulevard, said San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The 29-year-old man was riding a Ducati motorcycle eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard when a 45-year-old man driving a Toyota Tacoma made a left turn in front of him while aiming for a private driveway, violating the motorcyclist’s right of way, Heims said. The motorcycle crashed into the pickup truck.

The pickup truck driver was arrested for suspicion of felony DUI, the officer said.

— City News Service

