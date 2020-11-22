Commercial Structure Fire in Spring Valley Prompts Arson Investigation

Share This Article:

San Diego County arson investigators were called to the scene of a commercial structure fire Sunday in Spring Valley, authorities said.

The fire began at 8:02 a.m. at a structure in the 300 block of Elkelton Place, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The fire was put out by San Miguel Fire District firefighters shortly afterward. The fire was isolated to the commercial structure, sheriff’s officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Roads were closed at Paradise Valley Road and Elkelton Place, as well as Paradise Valley Road and Worthington Street, officials said.

— City News Service

