Motorist Found Dead Under Vehicle After Rollover Crash

California Highway Patrol. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorist was killed Saturday in a rollover crash near State Route 115 and Claybrook Road, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 12:45 p.m., when witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that someone was driving recklessly and the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over, ending up in the right shoulder, according to a CHP incident log.

The driver was found under the vehicle, the CHP said.

The San Diego County coroner’s office was called to the scene at about 1 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

–City News Service

