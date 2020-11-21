Share This Article:

A 22-year-old motorcycle rider was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday morning with injuries he sustained in a crash with a Toyota Rav4 in Mira Mesa.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The man was riding northbound on Camino Ruiz at Marauder Way at 10:30 p.m. Friday when he broadsided the Rav4, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department, who added one driver ran a red light, but it was unclear which one.

The motorcyclist sustained multiple fractures and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Heims said.

The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.

— City News Service

Motorcycle Rider, 22, Hospitalized in Critical Condition after Mira Mesa Crash was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: