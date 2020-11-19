Woman Suffers Smoke Inhalation While Escaping House Fire With Young Son

Share This Article:

A house fire displaced a Ramona woman and her young son Thursday and sent the mother to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Flames began spreading through the ranch-style home in the 1400 block of Banjo Lane at about 11 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to subdue the blaze. Flames caused extensive damage to the south side of the residence, located south of state Route 78, said Capt. Thomas Shoots.

Medics took the woman to a trauma center for treatment of minor respiratory discomfort. Shoots said her preschool-age son escaped without injury.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.

– City News Service

