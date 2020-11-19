Pedestrian Dies at Carlsbad Station After Being Struck by Amtrak Train

Share This Article:

A pedestrian died Thursday evening after being hit by an Amtrak train in Carlsbad, authorities said.

Crews arrived at 7:17 p.m. to find a southbound Amtrak Surfliner train stopped on the tracks. The cars blocked the Grand Avenue crossing, according to OnScene TV.

About 150 feet north of the train, in the Carlsbad Village Station, Carlsbad police officers located a victim on the tracks.

Authorities did not release details about the individual, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators will determine how the train hit the pedestrian. The Rail Enforcement Unit of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded, along with Carlsbad officers.

– Staff reports

