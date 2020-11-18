Share This Article:

A suspect was in custody Wednesday morning in connection with a car fire in the parking lot of an auto parts store in Vista.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Deputies responded to a 911 call of a fire in the parking lot of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store near the intersection of East Vista Way and East Bobier Drive about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which added the person who called 911 said a man who may have been homeless started the fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the Vista Fire Department and deputies took a man into custody who matched the description of the suspect, the department said.

The damaged vehicle was described as a black sedan, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The man’s name was not disclosed.

— City News Service

Suspect Arrested After Car Destroyed by Arson Fire in Vista was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: