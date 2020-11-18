Share This Article:

Seven men were arrested this week during a prostitution sting in Encinitas, authorities reported Wednesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Sheriff’s personnel arranged for supposed paid sex acts with the suspects online on Tuesday, then took them into custody when they arrived at agreed-upon meeting spots, Deputy Sean Zappia said.

The seven arrestees, who ranged in age from 20 to 47, were booked on suspicion of misdemeanor prostitution charges during the five-hour operation and released on their own recognizance.

Chauffer ride for "Johns" provided by @SDSheriff Deputies following a prostitution sting in @SDSONorthCoast. Seven people were arrested. Sex trafficking is driven by demand and preys on the most vulnerable. We remain committed on addressing this crime. https://t.co/y2Xo80IxMA pic.twitter.com/P56stPdI6v — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 18, 2020

“Prostitution is not a victimless crime,” Zappia said. “According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children … one in six endangered runaways reported are likely victims of sex trafficking. The victims to these crimes are often subjected to not only severe forms of emotional, physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their trafficker but are also frequently physically and sexually assaulted by those (who) solicit them for prostitution.”

— City News Service

Seven ‘Johns’ Arrested During North County Prostitution Sting was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: