Coaster Train Hits Pedestrian in Little Italy, Delays Expected

A passenger train struck a pedestrian in Little Italy late Wednesday afternoon.

The Coaster train hit the man in the area of West Ash Street and Kettner Boulevard shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries was not immediately clear, though he was reportedly conscious when paramedics arrived, Officer John Buttle said.

Police shut down traffic lanes on various streets in the area to allow access for emergency vehicles and investigators.

Rail service in the area was expected to be delayed for several hours due to the incident, according to North County Transit District officials.

— City News Service

