Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder, Attempted Murder, in City Heights Shooting

A man accused of shooting two Bakersfield resident in City Heights — one of whom later died — pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and attempted murder charges.

Matatoa Samoata, 20, is accused in the Nov. 6 shooting that killed 21- year-old Andrew Briseno and left a second 21-year-old man wounded.

San Diego police said the two victims traveled from Central California to meet with a man at 1700 Rowan Street. Lt. Andra Brown said “it is believed the men were meeting to conduct a marijuana transaction.”

Police allege Samoata shot both victims, then fled to a nearby home, where he surrendered to police about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 7 following a brief standoff. What prompted the shooting remains unclear.

Briseno was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later. The other victim was expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Samoata remains in custody without bail and his next court date is a Dec. 15 readiness conference.

— City News Service

