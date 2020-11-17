1 Dead in Fiery Collision Between Big Rig and McLaren in Fairbanks Ranch

Share This Article:

One person was killed Tuesday in a fiery collision near Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

The crash, which involved a big rig and a McLaren sports car, happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the 14900 block of San Dieguito Road in the North City area, according to San Diego police.

The man was headed west at high speed when he lost control of his car while trying to pass a vehicle in front of him, according to San Diego police.

The two vehicles collided, after which the speeding driver’s vehicle struck another car, then was hit broadside by another one and burst into flames, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The driver of the burning car died at the scene of the accident, police said. His name was not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

Updated 7:19 p.m. Nov. 17, 2020

— City News Service

