Spring Valley Argument Ends in Shooting, As Man Wounds Female Relative

A 61-year-old man shot a female relative in the leg during an argument Sunday in Spring Valley.

The woman, whose identity was withheld, was struck in the left leg just before 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Presioca Street, said San Diego County sheriff Sgt. Elizabeth Montoya.

Deputies detained Danny Goodman after the shooting and recovered a weapon at the scene, a sergeant said. Investigators did not disclose the specific relationship between the two.

The woman was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment. Goodman also was taken to a hospital after complaining of shortness of breath, Montoya said.

– City News Service

