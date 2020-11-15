Spring Valley Argument Ends in Shooting, As Man Wounds Female Relative

A 61-year-old man shot a female relative in the leg during an argument Sunday in Spring Valley.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The woman, whose identity was withheld, was struck in the left leg just before 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Presioca Street, said San Diego County sheriff Sgt. Elizabeth Montoya.
Deputies detained Danny Goodman after the shooting and recovered a weapon at the scene, a sergeant said. Investigators did not disclose the specific relationship between the two.
The woman was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment. Goodman also was taken to a hospital after complaining of shortness of breath, Montoya said.
– City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: