Man Killed on I-5 in National City After BMW Crashes, Ejecting Him

A black BMW spun out of control and went off southbound Interstate 5 in National City Saturday, ejecting the driver, who was killed.

The vehicle, according to OnSceneTV, spun out to the right shoulder shortly before 5 p.m. near 8th Street. It then crashed through the guardrail and down an embankment.

The BMW burst into flames after hitting fencing around Navy property. The driver, a male, could be seen on the ground not far away.

Firefighters attempted to save the victim, to no avail. The medical examiner’s office was called to the scene, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Witnesses told officers the motorist was driving recklessly before the crash, the CHP said.

The crash caused traffic to back up on southbound I-5.

– Staff and wire reports

