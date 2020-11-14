CalFire Quickly Gains Control, Keeping Brush Fire Near Julian to 3.6 Acres

Share This Article:

Firefighters halted a brush fire that ignited west of Julian early Saturday evening, CalFire San Diego reported.

They contained the vegetation fire, at Pine Hills and Van Duesan roads, after it burned 3.6 acres, CalFire said in a Twitter post. The cause remains under investigation, but CalFire said firefighters would stay on scene to build up the containment line.

There were initial fears that the blaze could grow to up to 40 acres, SoCal Air Operations reported.

A firefighting helicopter confirmed a large amount of smoke and planned to make two drops before returning to Ramona at nightfall.

#PineFire in Julian [final] Fire was stopped at 3.6 acres; cause is still under investigation. No structure loss. Firefighters will remain at scene through the evening building containment line and mopping up. pic.twitter.com/oXBQuOmSLq — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 15, 2020

– Staff and wire reports

