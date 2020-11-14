CalFire Quickly Gains Control, Keeping Brush Fire Near Julian to 3.6 Acres

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Wildfires North County
Site of Saturday’s Pine Fire, which firefighters quickly contained. Photo credit: @CalFireSanDiego, via Twitter

Firefighters halted a brush fire that ignited west of Julian early Saturday evening, CalFire San Diego reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

They contained the vegetation fire, at Pine Hills and Van Duesan roads, after it burned 3.6 acres, CalFire said in a Twitter post. The cause remains under investigation, but CalFire said firefighters would stay on scene to build up the containment line.

There were initial fears that the blaze could grow to up to 40 acres, SoCal Air Operations reported.

A firefighting helicopter confirmed a large amount of smoke and planned to make two drops before returning to Ramona at nightfall.

– Staff and wire reports

CalFire Quickly Gains Control, Keeping Brush Fire Near Julian to 3.6 Acres was last modified: November 14th, 2020 by Editor

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss