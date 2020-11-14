55-Year-Old Man Dies in Solo-Vehicle Crash on I-5 Overpass in Carlsbad

A 55-year-old Oceanside man died Saturday in a solo-vehicle collision at Palomar Airport Road.
The collision happened at 10:40 a.m. over the Interstate 5 Freeway at Palomar Airport Road, according to Sgt. Chris Karches of the Carlsbad Police Department.
The black Chevrolet pickup was occupied by the driver — who died at the scene — as well as a juvenile and a woman. The passengers were not injured.
A preliminary investigation showed that alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision, Karches said, but the investigation was ongoing.
Palomar Airport Road at I-5 was closed while officers investigated the collision, but later reopened.
— City News Service
