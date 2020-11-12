Driver Suffers Spinal Fractures After Running Red Light in Clairemont

Three people suffered injuries Thursday afternoon, one serious, in a broadside collision at a Clairemont intersection.
The accident occurred about 2:30 p.m., when the 23-year-old driver of a northbound 2012 Infiniti sedan ran a red light at Genesee Avenue and Chateau Drive.
His car crashed into the driver’s side of a 2020 Jeep Sahara, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.
The wreck left the driver of the Infiniti with spinal fractures and his 19-year-old male passenger with complaints of pain. The 39-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Jeep suffered a cut to her head, Heims said.
Paramedics took all three to a hospital.
– City News Service
