Share This Article:

A private pilot suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning when the light plane he was flying made a rough emergency landing at a northern San Diego County general-aviation airport, authorities reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The single-engine Bellanca Citabria was having engine trouble when it touched down at Fallbrook Community Airpark on South Mission Road shortly before 10 a.m., according to the North County Fire Protection District and the Federal Aviation Administration.

After making a successful landing, the pilot, who was alone in the two-seat aircraft, “ran out of runway” and ended up roughly 50 feet past the end of the paved surface, NCFPD Capt. John Choi said.

Paramedics took the pilot to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of superficial injuries.

Updated at 11:50 a.m. Nov.11, 2020

–City News Service

Pilot Suffers Minor Injuries in Hard Landing at Fallbrook Airpark was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: