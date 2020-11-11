A motorcyclist was severely injured Wednesday in a crash on Silver Strand Boulevard, authorities reported.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The accident occurred near Coronado Cays Boulevard shortly after noon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The wreck forced a full closure of a stretch of the north-south roadway for several hours. One lane was open again in the area as of shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to the CHP.
— City News Service
Motorcyclist Badly Hurt in Crash on Silver Strand was last modified: November 11th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: