Motorcyclist Badly Hurt in Crash on Silver Strand

A motorcyclist was severely injured Wednesday in a crash on Silver Strand Boulevard, authorities reported.

The accident occurred near Coronado Cays Boulevard shortly after noon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The wreck forced a full closure of a stretch of the north-south roadway for several hours. One lane was open again in the area as of shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to the CHP.

— City News Service

