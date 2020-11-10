Man, 21, Who Was Wounded in Fairmount Park Shooting Dies in Hospital

Share This Article:

San Diego police Tuesday reported the death of one of two young Bakersfield men shot in a Fairmount Park-area neighborhood last week during an apparent marijuana deal gone bad.

Andrew Briseno, 21, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Monday night, three days after he and a companion were wounded by gunfire in the 1800 block of Rowan Street.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunshots in the neighborhood just south of the intersection of Interstate 805 and state Route 15 about 9:30 p.m. Friday were flagged down by Erik Sandoval, also 21, who had suffered a bullet wound to the head, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Sandoval directed them to a nearby car occupied by his mortally wounded companion. Both were hospitalized, with Sandoval expected to survive.

Following the shooting, the suspected assailant, later identified as Matatoa Samoata, 20, fled into a nearby home, according to Brown. When officers tried to make contact with him, he refused to come out of the residence, leading to a several-hour SWAT standoff.

Samoata surrendered shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was booked on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder. In light of Briseno’s death, one of those charges will be upgraded to murder, the lieutenant said.

The suspect was being held in San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Dec. 4.

Investigators believe the victims drove to San Diego and met with Samoata to buy marijuana, according to police. What prompted the shooting remains unclear.

— City News Service

