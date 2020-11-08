Young Girl Struck, Injured By Hit-and-Run Driver in Tierrasanta

Ambulance at night
An ambulance at night. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 12-year-old girl suffered a broken arm and leg when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a San Diego street, authorities said Sunday.

It was reported at 10:48 p.m. Saturday in the 10600 block of Tierrasanta Boulevard, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The girl was crossing the street in a crosswalk but against a red pedestrian crossing signal, Heims said.

“An unknown vehicle was westbound on Tierrasanta Boulevard and struck the pedestrian,” he said. The vehicle fled the scene.

Paramedics took the girl to a hospital for treatment of a broken left humerus and broken left femur, which were not life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

— City News Service

November 8th, 2020

