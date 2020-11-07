Two Motorists Arrested for Alleged DUI at Oceanside Checkpoint

Oceanside Police cruiser
Oceanside Police cruiser. Photo courtesy Oceanside Police Department.

Two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a checkpoint, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint was held at 4700 North River Rd. from 8 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Rick Davis of the Oceanside Police Department.

Of 650 vehicles passing through the checkpoint, 18 motorists were cited for either driving on a suspended license or without a license, Davis said.

Police will hold another checkpoint on Jan. 22, the sergeant said.

–City News Service

–City News Service

