Two Motorists Arrested for Alleged DUI at Oceanside Checkpoint

Two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a checkpoint, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint was held at 4700 North River Rd. from 8 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Rick Davis of the Oceanside Police Department.

Of 650 vehicles passing through the checkpoint, 18 motorists were cited for either driving on a suspended license or without a license, Davis said.

Police will hold another checkpoint on Jan. 22, the sergeant said.

–City News Service

