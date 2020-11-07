Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
Two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a checkpoint, police said Saturday.
The checkpoint was held at 4700 North River Rd. from 8 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Rick Davis of the Oceanside Police Department.
Of 650 vehicles passing through the checkpoint, 18 motorists were cited for either driving on a suspended license or without a license, Davis said.
Police will hold another checkpoint on Jan. 22, the sergeant said.
–City News Service
Two Motorists Arrested for Alleged DUI at Oceanside Checkpoint was last modified: November 7th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: