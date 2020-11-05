Route 78 Closed in Ramona as Deputies Search for Homicide Suspect

Share This Article:

One person was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Ramona and authorities shut down a stretch of state Route 78 to search for the gunman.

The shooting was reported shortly before 5:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Pine Street, just north of Olive Street, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Mark Moreno said.

One person was killed, Moreno said, adding that no details about the victim were immediately available.

Around 7 a.m., authorities shut down state Route 78 between Ash and Olive streets while deputies on the ground searched for the suspected gunman with the help of a sheriff’s helicopter. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

— City News Service

