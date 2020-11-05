Motorist Dies in Fiery Potrero Crash That Also Ignites 3-Acre Brush Fire

Share This Article:

One person died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle crashed at a rural road crossing in the far southern reaches of San Diego County, struck a power pole and burst into flames.

The Potrero wreck also ignited a brush fire that burned three acres.

The fatal wreck took place shortly before 2:30 p.m. at Hartley Hill and Round Potrero roads, north of state Route 94, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The burning vehicle ignited a vegetation blaze but firefighters quickly gained control, Cal Fire reported.

Authorities did not release the victim’s identity, nor a cause for the accident.

– Staff reports

