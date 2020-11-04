Pedestrian Suffers Broken Arm, Pelvis When Struck By Car in Rolando Area

A man suffered pelvis and arm fractures when he was struck by a car while crossing a Rolando street Wednesday morning, police said.
Firefighters and paramedics were called around 6 a.m. to the 6800 block of El Cajon Boulevard, west of 70th Street, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.
A 28-year-old man was driving a 2016 Mazda3 eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard when a 68-year-old man stepped off the center median and was struck by the sedan, Foster said.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of a broken pelvis and a broken arm, the officer said. The Mazda driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
–City News Service
