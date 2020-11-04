Share This Article:

A man suffered pelvis and arm fractures when he was struck by a car while crossing a Rolando street Wednesday morning, police said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Firefighters and paramedics were called around 6 a.m. to the 6800 block of El Cajon Boulevard, west of 70th Street, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

A 28-year-old man was driving a 2016 Mazda3 eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard when a 68-year-old man stepped off the center median and was struck by the sedan, Foster said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of a broken pelvis and a broken arm, the officer said. The Mazda driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

–City News Service

Pedestrian Suffers Broken Arm, Pelvis When Struck By Car in Rolando Area was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: