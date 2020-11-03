Driver Killed in Fiery Solo Crash on Interstate 5 North of Camp Pendleton

Share This Article:

A motorist was killed in a fiery, solo-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 north of Camp Pendleton, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. Monday on northbound I-5 south of Basilone Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

A man was driving an SUV on the northbound highway at about 70 mph when, for unknown reasons, the SUV veered to the right off the roadway and down into a drainage culvert, where it crashed and caught fire, Latulippe said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames, but the unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call the CHP at 858-637-3800.

–City News Service

