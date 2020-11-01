Pedestrian Seriously Injured Crossing Street in El Cajon

Share This Article:

A 49-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in El Cajon on Saturday evening.

The pedestrian was hit crossing the road by a Toyota pickup in the 400 block of Jamacha Road around 6:25 p.m. Paramedics found him unconscious but breathing with serious head and leg wounds, authorities said.

El Cajon Police said the driver remained at the scene and isn’t believed to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Sgt. Steve Paz said Jamacha would be closed between Lexington and Sunnyland avenues until around 11:30 p.m., and reminded pedestrians and motorists to always be aware.

“Only cross the street at designated, controlled intersections, and wear bright or light-colored clothing for visibility,” he said, addressing people out and about at night on foot. “For those driving vehicles during hours of darkness, please pay extra attention to the roadway and be aware of pedestrians that may be crossing.”

— City News Service

