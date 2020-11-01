Share This Article:

One person is dead after being found Sunday on the San Diego freeway near the border in the San Ysidro area, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The California Highway Patrol was first summoned to the southbound side of the freeway at the Camino de la Plaza access — near the connection with the Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway — at 12:45 a.m., according to H. Austin, with the California Highway Patrol’s Border Communications Center.

At 1:05 a.m., investigators called paramedics to the scene to provide medical assistance to at least one victim. That person later died, according to CHP.

It was unclear how the person died and no other details were released.

— City News Service

CHP Investigating After Fatal Incident Along I-5 Near Border was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: