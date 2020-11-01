CHP Investigating After Fatal Incident Along I-5 Near Border

One person is dead after being found Sunday on the San Diego freeway near the border in the San Ysidro area, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol was first summoned to the southbound side of the freeway at the Camino de la Plaza access — near the connection with the Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway — at 12:45 a.m., according to H. Austin, with the California Highway Patrol’s Border Communications Center.

At 1:05 a.m., investigators called paramedics to the scene to provide medical assistance to at least one victim. That person later died, according to CHP.

It was unclear how the person died and no other details were released.

— City News Service

