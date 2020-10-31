Man Runs into Street, Falls and Is Struck and Killed by Cadillac in San Ysidro

A 61-year-old man who ran into a street in San Ysidro, tripped and fell, was run over by an SUV and killed, authorities reported Saturday morning.
The man exited a business in the 500 block of E. San Ysidro Boulevard at 2:05 p.m. Friday and as he reached the asphalt of the street, tripped and fell face first and was run over by a Cadillac Escalade pulling out of an adjacent parking lot, Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department said.
The pedestrian, who was not identified, sustained fatal injuries, Heims said.
— City News Service
