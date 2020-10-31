Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Teen in Fallbrook

Share This Article:

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of an 18-year-old boy in Fallbrook, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies responded to the 440 block of Ammunition Road at about 10:40 p.m. Friday to help the North County Fire Department with an injured boy, according to Lt. Chad Boudreau of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“When deputies arrived, they found Nicolas Ramirez suffering from an unknown traumatic injury,” Boudreau said. “Ramirez was transported to Palomar Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

The sheriff’s homicide unit responded and is investigating the incident, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330.

–City News Service

