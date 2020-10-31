22-Year-Old Man Killed, His Wife Injured in Mission Valley Crash

Share This Article:

A 22-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Mission Valley, law enforcement authorities reported Saturday morning.

The crash occurred in the 6700 block of Friars Road at 5 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The man was driving a 2014 Chevy Malibu and making a left turn onto Friars Road from his apartment complex when a 33-year-old woman driving a 2020 Tesla Model Y crashed into the Malibu.

The man sustained fatal injuries and his 22-year-old wife, who was a passenger in the car, sustained minor injuries, Heims said.

No other injuries were reported.

— City News Service

