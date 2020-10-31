22-Year-Old Man Killed, His Wife Injured in Mission Valley Crash

A 22-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Mission Valley, law enforcement authorities reported Saturday morning.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The crash occurred in the 6700 block of Friars Road at 5 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
The man was driving a 2014 Chevy Malibu and making a left turn onto Friars Road from his apartment complex when a 33-year-old woman driving a 2020 Tesla Model Y crashed into the Malibu.
The man sustained fatal injuries and his 22-year-old wife, who was a passenger in the car, sustained minor injuries, Heims said.
No other injuries were reported.
— City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: