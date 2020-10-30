Pedestrian Struck, Killed on State Route 78 in Vista

Share This Article:

A pedestrian was fatally struck by at least one car early Friday morning on state Route 78 in Vista, authorities said.

A 23-year-old Oceanside woman was driving a Hyundai Sonata on westbound SR-78 near Melrose Drive when a man ran across the westbound lanes and was struck by the sedan around 12:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The woman stopped her car and immediately called 911, but more vehicles may have struck the pedestrian before law enforcement personnel or paramedics arrived, he said.

The unidentified pedestrian, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Latulippe said.

Any witnesses were asked to call the CHP at 858-637-3800.

–City News Service

