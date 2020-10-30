Man Seriously Wounded in College Area Bus-Stop Stabbing

Share This Article:

A stabbing at a College-area bus stop left a man badly injured Friday, authorities reported.

The 50-year-old victim was waiting for a bus in the 6900 block of El Cajon Boulevard when the assailant approached and began arguing with him shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The quarrel ended when the stranger pulled a knife and stabbed the other man in the arm, then fled on foot, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Patrol personnel applied a tourniquet to the victim’s bleeding arm and performed CPR on him prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took him to a hospital for treatment of serious but apparently non-life-threatening trauma.

Witnesses reported that the assailant — described as a heavyset, heavily tattooed man in his 20s or 30s, wearing a red shirt and black bandana- style mask — left the area eastbound and appeared to enter a nearby motel, police said. He remained at large in the early afternoon.

It was unclear what sparked the argument between the two men.

Updated at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 30, 2020

— City News Service

