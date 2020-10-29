Mild Earthquake Rattles Area Near Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Anza-Borrego State Park
A sign at the Anaz Borrego State Park near Borrego Springs. Courtesy University of California

A mild earthquake shook the far northeastern reaches of San Diego County Thursday afternoon.

The 3.4 magnitude temblor struck about 2:30 p.m., centered about 12 miles northeast of Mount Laguna in the area of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake caused no reported damage or injuries.

— City News Service

