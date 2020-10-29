I-5/La Jolla Village Drive On-Ramp Closed Friday

Share This Article:

Maintenance crews will close the southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) on-ramp from eastbound La Jolla Village Drive Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for maintenance, according to Caltrans.

Eastbound La Jolla Village Drive motorists will be detoured to northbound I-5, exit at Genesee Avenue and turn left to southbound I-5.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Follow @SDCaltrans on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SDCaltrans and like Caltrans District 11 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CaltransDistrict11 for news related to state transportation in San Diego and Imperial counties.

Construction During COVID-19 Pandemic: Public works, construction and maintenance is deemed essential and work continues during the pandemic. Partners, contractors and workers are following U.S. Center for Disease Control and California Department of Public Health guidelines. For more information about COVID-19 visit http://covid19.ca.gov/

